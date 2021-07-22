Airtel revises prices, benefits of postpaid plans, check latest tariffs and other details

New Delhi: Airtel has unveiled the latest postpaid plans for its postpaid telecom corporate and retail customers in India on Thursday (July 22). The postpaid plans for retail customers start from Rs 399 and are priced up to Rs 1599

Airtel Rs 399 postpaid plan

Airtel is offering 40GB of data with its Rs 399 postpaid plan that also offers unlimited calling. Benefits such as subscriptions to Wynk Music App, Airtel Xstream App and Shaw Academy.

Airtel Rs 499 postpaid plan

The telecom company is offering 75GB of data with the Rs 499 postpaid plan. Customers also get one year of access to Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP with the plan, besides other benefits.

Airtel Rs 999 postpaid plan

The Rs 999 postpaid plan offers up to three connections to retail users. The regular connection gets 150 GB of data while the two add-on connections get 30 GB of data each. Other benefits are similar to the above-mentioned plans.

Airtel Rs 1599 postpaid plan

Under the Rs 1599 postpaid plan, Airtel is offering two regular connections and one add-on connection. Customers can avail 500GB of high-speed data under the plan.

Meanwhile, Airtel has discontinued the Rs 749 Family Postpaid Plan for new customers, which means that they will have to subscribe to the Rs 999 plan that offers more data.

Airtel's latest corporate plans

Airtel's latest plans aimed at business users start at Rs 299 and go up to Rs 1599, offering tons of data, along with several other services, including subscriptions to several over-the-top platforms.

Postpaid business customers also get subscriptions to tools and platforms such as Airtel Call Manager and Shaw Academy. Premium plans also offer one-year subscriptions to Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Corporate customers will also get unlimited calls and capped high-speed internet. Airtel corporate customers can easily migrate to new plans from their next billing cycles.