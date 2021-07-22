OnePlus Nord 2 to launch in India today: Check live streaming link, speculated price and specs

New Delhi: OnePlus Nord 2 is all set to launch in India on Thursday (July 22), in what could be yet another 5G smartphone in OnePlus’s 5G range. The Chinese firm is launching the smartphone at a virtual event starting at 7:30 pm IST on July 22. Customers can watch the online launch event of the OnePlus Nord 2 from the comfort and safety of their homes.

OnePlus Nord 2 online launch event

The OnePlus Nord 2 online launch event will begin at 7:30 Pm. OnePlus is live streaming the complete event on YouTube. You can watch the stream here:

