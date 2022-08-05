Airtel to launch 5G services in India by August end: Everything you need to know
Airtel will be the first telecom operator in India to start full-fledged 5G services by August end, beating its competitors -- Jio and Vodafone.
- Airtel announced in a new press release to roll out 5G services in India by August end
- Airtel has partnered with world mobile manufacturers -- Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung -- to start the 5G services
- Jio and Vodafone haven't announced their plans to roll out 5G services as of now
New Delhi: Airtel will roll out 5G services in India by the end of August. In a press note, Airtel announced to partner with Ericsson, Samsung, and Nokia to roll out its 5G services in a calibrated manner.
Airtel has bought the spectrum worth 19867.8 MHZ in the recently conducted spectrum auction by the DOT (Departement of Technology). It has acquired the spectrum in 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz frequency. 5G services will provide Ultra high speeds, low latency, and high data handlings for a superior user experience and new, innovative use with enterprises and customers. (ALSO READ: Nokia launches Nokia 8210 4G and Nokia 8210 4G in India: Check features, specs and more)
Check out key Insights:-
- “India’s transition into a digital economy will be led by telecom and 5G presents a game-changing opportunity to drive the digital transformation of industries, enterprises, and the socio-economic development of India,” said Gopal Vittal, Airtel CEO and MD in the press release
- Airtel was the first telecom company to test 5G trials in India by conducting trials at many locations with multiple partners
- Besides, Airtel also conducted India’s first rural 5G trial and also tested the first cloud gaming experience on 5G to the successful deployment of India’s first captive private network on the trial spectrum
- The other two major telecom operators – Jio and Vodafone – haven’t yet announced their target time period to roll out 5G services
