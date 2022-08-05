New Delhi: HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Thursday launched two new upgraded feature phones -- Nokia 8210 4G and Nokia 110 -- in India.

The Nokia 8210 4G will be available at Rs 3,999 in blue and red colour variants and the Nokia will be available at Rs 1,699 for cyan and charcoal and Rs 1,799 for rose gold colour. Both variants will be provided at a reasonable rate to capture the low-price segment in a highly competitive phone market. (ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 5 August: Check website, steps to redeem)

"Nokia 8210 4G --a new addition to the 'Originals' family -- celebrates the iconic Nokia 8210 4G launched in 1999 at Paris Fashion Week, which was quite the sensation in India at the time," Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global-India and MENA said in a statement.

"We have also added the new Nokia 110 (2022) to our robust feature phone line-up. The latest portfolio additions reaffirm HMD Global's commitment to ensuring everyone has access to affordable and long-lasting technology," he added.

The new Nokia 8210 4G is claimed to offer a big battery life with 27 days of standby time, and dual SIM VoLTE for crystal clear calls with elegant colour choices. (ALSO READ: iPhone 12 under Rs 50,000! Here's how to avail massive price cut offer on Apple smartphone)

Meanwhile, the new Nokia 110 (2022) offers a built-in rear camera, wireless FM Radio, Auto Call Recording feature and larger storage.