NewsTechnology
NOKIA

Nokia launches Nokia 8210 4G and Nokia 8210 4G in India: Check features, specs and more

The Nokia 8210 4G will be available at Rs 3,999 in blue and red colour variants while the Nokia will be available at Rs 1,699 for cyan and charcoal and Rs 1,799 for rose gold colour.

Last Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 10:20 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • Nokia launches two new upgraded feature phones
  • Nokia 8210 4G will be available at Rs 3,999 in blue and red
  • Nokia 110 (2022) will cost Rs 1,699 for cyan and charcoal and Rs 1,799 for rose gold

Trending Photos

Nokia launches Nokia 8210 4G and Nokia 8210 4G in India: Check features, specs and more

New Delhi: HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Thursday launched two new upgraded feature phones -- Nokia 8210 4G and Nokia 110 -- in India. 

The Nokia 8210 4G will be available at Rs 3,999 in blue and red colour variants and the Nokia will be available at Rs 1,699 for cyan and charcoal and Rs 1,799 for rose gold colour. Both variants will be provided at a reasonable rate to capture the low-price segment in a highly competitive phone market. (ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 5 August: Check website, steps to redeem)

"Nokia 8210 4G --a new addition to the 'Originals' family -- celebrates the iconic Nokia 8210 4G launched in 1999 at Paris Fashion Week, which was quite the sensation in India at the time," Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global-India and MENA said in a statement.

"We have also added the new Nokia 110 (2022) to our robust feature phone line-up. The latest portfolio additions reaffirm HMD Global's commitment to ensuring everyone has access to affordable and long-lasting technology," he added.

The new Nokia 8210 4G is claimed to offer a big battery life with 27 days of standby time, and dual SIM VoLTE for crystal clear calls with elegant colour choices. (ALSO READ: iPhone 12 under Rs 50,000! Here's how to avail massive price cut offer on Apple smartphone)

Meanwhile, the new Nokia 110 (2022) offers a built-in rear camera, wireless FM Radio, Auto Call Recording feature and larger storage. 

Live Tv

NokiaNokia phonesNokia 8210 4GNokia 110Nokia feature phones

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Will the picture change with the Madrasa model of Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's 'Tiranga Politics'
DNA Video
DNA: Attempt to change 'Demography' in Nepal
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 4, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Reasons why 27 Chinese fighter planes entered Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China and Taiwan tensions affect the 'chip' industry badly?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Taiwan important to America?