Airtel

Airtel unveils Rs 456 prepaid recharge plan: Check what it offers

The new Rs 456 prepaid plan comes with 50GB of total data, unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMS per day with a validity period of 60 days. Notably, there is no restriction on the daily usage of data.

Airtel unveils Rs 456 prepaid recharge plan: Check what it offers

Airtel has come up with a new prepaid recharge plan, which basically offers unlimited benefits to customers. This new Rs 456 prepaid plan provides free access to OTT platforms and a few Airtel services and it is already live on the official website and the Airtel Thanks app. This plan can also be bought via Google Pay and Paytm.

New Airtel Rs 456 prepaid recharge plan details

The new Rs 456 prepaid plan comes with 50GB of total data, unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMS per day with a validity period of 60 days. Notably, there is no restriction on the daily usage of data.
 
Besides that, Airtel is also providing users with one month of free access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition. The Rs 456 prepaid plan also gives customers Airtel Thanks benefits including Airtel Xstream Premium, Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy for one year, Apollo 24/7 Circle, and Rs 100 FASTag cashback.

