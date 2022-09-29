ALERT! CERT-In warns WhatsApp users for...

NewsTechnology
New Delhi: The Indian cyber agency CERT-In on Wednesday warned WhatsApp users of multiple bugs which could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system. In an advisory, CERT-In, under the IT Ministry, described two remote code execution vulnerabilities in Meta-owned WhatsApp in both Android and iOS versions.

The first vulnerability exists in WhatsApp due to integer overflow. "A remote attacker could exploit this vulnerability to execute remote code in an established video call," warned the cyber agency. (Also Read: Some Samsung Galaxy S22 users not receiving messages after September update: Here's all you want to know)

Successful exploitation of this vulnerability could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system, said CERT-In. (Also Read: Google Pixel 7 Pro may launch soon; check price, specs, design & more details)

Hackers can also exploit the second vulnerability in WhatsApp by sending a specially-crafted video file that can put users' information at risk.

CERT-In advised WhatsApp users to install the latest security updates.

WhatsApp has nearly 500 million users in the country, according to third-party reports.

