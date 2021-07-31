Alert! Vodafone Idea warns all users against THIS fraud: Here’s how to stay safe

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has warned its users against those scammers who are conning people by asking them to update their KYC details. The company said, “It has been brought to our notice that some Vi customers are getting SMS and Calls from unidentified numbers asking them to update their KYC immediately.”

Even other telecom companies are constantly alerting users against these fake SMS and frauds. These fraudsters follow a certain process which is like they will first call you and ask to update your KYC details since your SIM card will be blocked if your details are incomplete, or haven’t been updated, or have expired.



They will then try several other tricks to force you to share the KYC details over phone or send an email to them. A lot of unaware customers fall for this trap and immediately share all these details which then leads to disastrous results.

“These fraudsters, at times, disguise as company representatives and threaten unsuspecting users with SIM block if KYC is not done. They may also seek certain confidential information from customers, in the name of verification,” Vi said.

“Vi cautions all our customers against such unauthorised Calls and SMS. Vi customers are advised to not give their KYC details or share any OTP with anybody on a call, and should not call back on these numbers or click on any link mentioned in the SMS,” the warning added.

Vi has further issued a warning to all its users to not click on any unverified links or share any details that would eventually lead to data and information theft. “All customer communication from the company is only done from the SMS ID ‘ViCARE’. Any SMS being acted upon which is not originating from ‘ViCARE’ is strictly not advisable. Vi is committed to being the most trusted and valued partner for our customers and businesses to succeed in a digital world,” Vi said.

Live TV

#mute