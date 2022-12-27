Alert! WhatsApp to stop working on THESE old phones from December 31; Check full list here
WhatsApp will stop supporting old phones from December 31, 2022. They will not get updates from the communication platform.
- WhatsApp will stop supporting old phones from December 31, 2022.
- Users will no longer get WhatsApp updates on those devices from January 1 and soon it will stop working on them.
- Check the entire list of 47 devices.
New Delhi: Software update is an indispensable part that keeps bugs and virus away from the devices. Companies keep pushing new updates in apps and software to plug in loopholes and remove outdated features. Popular communication app WhatsApp has also been updating itself to make it smooth and bug free for users. However, sometimes companies stop their apps and software to support older OS-based phones or laptops as they become bug-infected and prone to viruses.
WhatsApp is ending support for some Android and iPhones devices by after December 31, 2022. WhatsApp will no longer support on those 49 devices. Users will no longer get WhatsApp updates on those devices from January 1 and soon it will stop working on them.
It won’t impact users who are having new phones not older than 4 to 5 years.
You can check the whole list if you are using an old phone which might be there:
Apple iPhone 5
Apple iPhone 5c
Archos 53 Platinum
LG Optimus L5 II
LG Optimus L7
LG Optimus L7 II
LG Optimus L7 II Dual
LG Optimus Nitro HD
Memo ZTE V956
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
Samsung Galaxy Core
Samsung Galaxy S2
Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
Sony Xperia Arc S
Sony Xperia miro
Sony Xperia Neo L
Wiko Cink Five
Wiko Darknight ZT
Grand S Flex ZTE
Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
HTC Desire 500
Huawei Ascend D
Huawei Ascend D1
Huawei Ascend D2
Huawei Ascend G740
Huawei Ascend Mate
Huawei Ascend P1
Quad XL
Lenovo A820
LG Enact
LG Lucid 2
LG Optimus 4X HD
LG Optimus F3
LG Optimus F3Q
LG Optimus F5
LG Optimus F6
LG Optimus F7
LG Optimus L2 II
LG Optimus L3 II
LG Optimus L3 II Dual
LG Optimus L4 II
LG Optimus L4 II Dual
LG Optimus L5
LG Optimus L5 Dual
These above-mentioned phones will not get WhatsApp update after December 31, 2022.
