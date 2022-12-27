Alert! WhatsApp to stop working on THESE old phones from December 31; Check full list here

New Delhi: Software update is an indispensable part that keeps bugs and virus away from the devices. Companies keep pushing new updates in apps and software to plug in loopholes and remove outdated features. Popular communication app WhatsApp has also been updating itself to make it smooth and bug free for users. However, sometimes companies stop their apps and software to support older OS-based phones or laptops as they become bug-infected and prone to viruses.

WhatsApp is ending support for some Android and iPhones devices by after December 31, 2022. WhatsApp will no longer support on those 49 devices. Users will no longer get WhatsApp updates on those devices from January 1 and soon it will stop working on them.

It won’t impact users who are having new phones not older than 4 to 5 years.

You can check the whole list if you are using an old phone which might be there:

Apple iPhone 5

Apple iPhone 5c

Archos 53 Platinum

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus Nitro HD

Memo ZTE V956

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Sony Xperia Arc S

Sony Xperia miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight ZT

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend D

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

Quad XL

Lenovo A820

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 Dual

These above-mentioned phones will not get WhatsApp update after December 31, 2022.