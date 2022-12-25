topStoriesenglish
NewsTechnology
AADHAAR CARD

UIDAI urges people to update their Aadhaar cards that were issued 10 years back; Here's WHY

Residents can update their Aadhaars by uploading supportive documents (proof of identity and proof of address) either online through the myAadhaar portal or offline by visiting the nearest Aadhaar centre.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 09:02 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • UIDAI urges people to update their aadhaar cards that are issued 10 years ago and not updated since then.
  • More than 1,100 government schemes and programs including 319 run by the central government use Aadhaar-based identification for the delivery of services.
  • Many financial institutions like banks, and NBFCs, among others, use Aadhaar to authenticate and onboard customers seamlessly.

Trending Photos

UIDAI urges people to update their Aadhaar cards that were issued 10 years back; Here's WHY

New Delhi: Aadhar card holders who had got their cards issued ten years ago and have never been updated since then are encouraged to get it updated, the Ministry of Electronics & IT said in a statement on Saturday. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) urged people to update their documents for the continued accuracy of the information in the database.

ALSO READ | Satya Nadella's old video giving excel demos as manager goes viral - Watch

Residents can update their Aadhaars by uploading supportive documents (proof of identity and proof of address) either online through the myAadhaar portal or offline by visiting the nearest Aadhaar centre, the ministry`s statement said. During the past decade, the Aadhaar number has emerged as a universally accepted proof of identity of residents in India.

ALSO READ | PAN card will become inoperable if you don't do THIS thing before March 2023

More than 1,100 government schemes and programs including 319 run by the central government use Aadhaar-based identification for the delivery of services. Also, many financial institutions like banks, and NBFCs, among others, use Aadhaar to authenticate and onboard customers seamlessly. "It is in the interest of the residents to keep their Aadhaars updated with current proof of identity and proof of address," the statement added.

"Keeping the documents in Aadhaar updated helps in ease of living, better service delivery, and enables accurate authentication. UIDAI has always encouraged residents to keep their documents updated, and the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) (Tenth Amendment) Regulations 2022 notified on November 09, 2022, was another step in that direction."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022