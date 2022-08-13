NewsTechnology
AMAZON APP QUIZ

Amazon app quiz today, August 13: Here's how to win Rs 2,000

To be eligible for the prize, one must correctly answer all five quiz questions. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Shubham Singh|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 08:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The winners of today's quiz will be eligible for a Rs 2,000 prize.
  • Amazon app quiz questions are typically based on general knowledge and current events.
  • Each quiz question has four answers.

Trending Photos

Amazon app quiz today, August 13: Here's how to win Rs 2,000

New Delhi: Amazon has released a new edition of its daily app quiz. It can be found in the Funzone section of the Amazon mobile app. The quiz consists of five questions that must be correctly answered in order to win the prize. The winners of today's quiz will be eligible for a Rs 2,000 prize. Amazon app quiz questions are typically based on general knowledge and current events.

Each quiz question has four answers. Participants in the quiz must select one correct answer from these options. To be eligible for the prize, one must correctly answer all five quiz questions. After correctly submitting all answers, participants will be entered into a lucky draw to determine quiz winners. Read More: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 13 August: Here’s how to get FF rewards

  • Activate the Amazon app. Using your email address or mobile number, log in to your account.
  • Tap the Amazon quiz when you reach the bottom of the page. As an alternative, you can look up Amazon quiz in the top search bar.
  • Now, click the Amazon app quiz, and then respond to each of the five questions individually.
  • Send in your responses to be entered in the drawing. Amazon will email quiz winners after the results are announced.

Check out questions of today’s app quiz with their answers

Question 1 - Cameron Smith, the winner of the 2022 British Open golf tournament hails from which country?

Answer - Australia

Question 2 - Which member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe cast plays the role of Lloyd Hansen in the movie 'The Gray Man'?

Answer- Chris Evans

Question 3 - Akasa Air will launch commercial flight operations on August 7th, by running its first service on which route?

Answer- Mumbai- Ahmedabad

Question 4- What is this variety of shark called?

Answer- Whale Shark

Question 5- What gas is used as a fuel in these space vehicles?

Answer- Liquid Hydrogen

Live Tv

Amazon app quizAmazonAmazon quizamazon app

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Brain mapping' of active 'Pakistani lobby' on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Terror's game over with changes in Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022