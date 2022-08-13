Amazon app quiz today, August 13: Here's how to win Rs 2,000

New Delhi: Amazon has released a new edition of its daily app quiz. It can be found in the Funzone section of the Amazon mobile app. The quiz consists of five questions that must be correctly answered in order to win the prize. The winners of today's quiz will be eligible for a Rs 2,000 prize. Amazon app quiz questions are typically based on general knowledge and current events.

Each quiz question has four answers. Participants in the quiz must select one correct answer from these options. To be eligible for the prize, one must correctly answer all five quiz questions. After correctly submitting all answers, participants will be entered into a lucky draw to determine quiz winners. Read More: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 13 August: Here’s how to get FF rewards

Activate the Amazon app. Using your email address or mobile number, log in to your account.

Tap the Amazon quiz when you reach the bottom of the page. As an alternative, you can look up Amazon quiz in the top search bar.

Now, click the Amazon app quiz, and then respond to each of the five questions individually.

Send in your responses to be entered in the drawing. Amazon will email quiz winners after the results are announced.

Check out questions of today’s app quiz with their answers

Question 1 - Cameron Smith, the winner of the 2022 British Open golf tournament hails from which country?

Answer - Australia

Question 2 - Which member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe cast plays the role of Lloyd Hansen in the movie 'The Gray Man'?

Answer- Chris Evans

Question 3 - Akasa Air will launch commercial flight operations on August 7th, by running its first service on which route?

Answer- Mumbai- Ahmedabad

Question 4- What is this variety of shark called?

Answer- Whale Shark

Question 5- What gas is used as a fuel in these space vehicles?

Answer- Liquid Hydrogen