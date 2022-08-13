New Delhi: In the action-adventure battle royale game Garena Free Fire MAX, there is only one winner at the end of each round. It is Garena Free Fire's upgraded version. The Indian government effectively banned PUBG in the same way that it prohibited Garena Free Fire, but players are still able to use Garena Free Fire Max.

Although the game is no longer on the App Store, it is still accessible through the Google Play Store.

Players in the game are free to select their starting location and can purchase additional supplies and weapons to expand their battlefield. It has received the most Play Store and App Store downloads from the internet. 50 players compete in 10-minute rounds in this game created by 111 Dots Studio.

Every day, the 111 Dots studio's developers update a large number of alpha-numeric codes to assist players in receiving free rewards. Players can unlock specific steps and gain a variety of reward points by using these codes.

The detailed instructions for using the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes can be found here.

Here’s how to redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes:

The official website can be found at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

The players can then copy and paste the redemption codes into the text box and proceed by clicking the confirm button.

An additional dialogue box will appear for verification following the confirmation. Click "OK."

Once the codes have been successfully redeemed, players can pick up their prize in the in-game mail area.

Note: The codes will be credited within 24 hours, and the points will not be valid for guest accounts.

Check out the codes for August 13:

L8LN F5WK 2YPN

5R8S AGS5 MCK5

4UBY XPTW ERES

BKSK ECCM JZEB

Z2FB HASU 3VXS

26JT 3G6R QVAV

A46N U6UF Q2JP

6LU6 9JJZ J7S8

FXDS TSWY QTJ9

RHUV SWWV N9G4

FBJ9 MTXB 9XAP

XKVJ M65A NPUQ

AMCT 7DU2 K2U2

W73D 61AW NGL2

TPNA MS84 ZE8E

NLCB 6S92 K2DE

LQSQ 2A95 G297

HDQK XDFJ 7D4H

QA97 CXS2 J0F0

UK2P Z3NF GV5U

2K5A WHD3 FKWB

FAG4 LHKD 92GZ