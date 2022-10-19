Amazon app quiz today, October 19, 2022: To win Rs 500, here are the answers to 5 questions

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get a Rs 500 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz. (Also Read: Good news for WhatsApp users! You can buy SBI General Insurance on WhatsApp in a few clicks, check details)

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz must select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners. (Also Read: Festive frenzy! Google is going to give 'Diwali surprise' to Indian users; details here)

Here are all five questions and its answer for October 19, 2022:

1. In the recently concluded T20I series between India and Australia, who was named the Player of the Series?

Answer: Axar Patel

2. In the upcoming movie 'Godfather' starring Chiranjeevi, which of these famous actresses would be seen in a key role?

Answer: Nayanthara

3. Recently the Prime Minister's scheme for mentoring young authors was launched by the Ministry of Education, named what?

Answer: YUVA 2.0

4. This famous scientist was born in which present-day country?

Answer: Croatia

5. What is this structure called?

Answer: London Eye

How to play the quiz?

- Open the Amazon app.

- Click on the search bar.

- Search Funzone.

- Click on the Amazon daily quiz option available at the bottom of the interface.