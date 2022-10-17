Festive frenzy! Google is going to give 'Diwali surprise' to Indian users; details here

New Delhi: The festival of lights has started to draw nearer. With only one week left, India is in the midst of a festival frenzy. Google's search engine has also joined the celebrations. Google is preparing a "Diwali surprise" for its local users. The business requests that visitors from India type "Diwali" into the website's search bar.

"Just here to say search Diwali for a surprise," Google wrote in a tweet." the phrase "look for a surprise around Diwali" "Earthen lamps are situated all over the tweet. (Also Read: DHANTERAS 2022: Why people buy gold, silver and utensils on this day!)

On Google India's website, you may search for "Diwali" to get a variety of results on the holiday. Diwali, a lamp, and the term "Festivity" are written at the top of these results. Stars are twinkling all around the bulb. The user's screen will fill with dazzling lamps after clicking on the lamp. (Also Read: DHANTERAS 2022: Check out the QUALITY of GOLD in just a click, here's HOW)

Behind these lamps are glistening stars. One lamp circles the screen as the cursor moves. The same lovely animation may be seen when searching for "Diwali 2022."

When searching for the phrases "Diwali" or "Diwali 2022" in the Google mobile app for Android and Apple devices, users will find identical results. The user's mobile screen fills with a dazzling light when they click on any lamp in the app available for iOS and Android, and the lamp moves with their hand or finger.

Both on a laptop and a phone screen, the view is lovely.