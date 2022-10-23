Amazon app quiz today, October 23, 2022: To win Rs 500, here are the answers to 5 questions

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get a Rs 500 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz.

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz must select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are all five questions and its answer for October 23, 2022:

1. Which of these countries failed to qualify for the Super 12s in the 2022 T20 World Cup, losing to UAE in their final group match?

Answer: Namibia

2. In the movie 'Black Adam', Aldis Hodge plays the role of which superhero that is part of the Justice Society of America?

Answer: Hawkman

3. The 12th defence expo was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which city?

Answer: Gandhinagar

4. Most scientists recognize two subspecies of this animal. What are they?

Answer: Pacific and Atlantic

5. Which legendary figure from the world of music has been depicted in this graffiti?

Answer: John Lennon

How to play the quiz?

- Open the Amazon app.

- Go to the search bar.

- Search Funzone.

- Click on the amazon daily quiz option available at the bottom of the interface.