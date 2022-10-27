Amazon app quiz today, October 27, 2022: To win Rs 500, here are the answers to 5 questions

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get a Rs 500 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz.

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz must select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are all five questions and its answer for October 27, 2022:

1. Karim Benzema recently received his award for the Ballon d'Or from which legendary footballer?

Answer: Zinedine Zidane

2. Werewolf by Night' is a recent special presentation from which production company?

Answer: Marvel Studios

3. Which two countries have been re-elected President and Co-President of the International Solar Alliance?

Answer: India and France

4. This dish is called the Paella. It originated in which country?

Answer: Spain

5. This is an early morning view of the Bosphorus bridge in which country?

Answer: Turkey

How to play the quiz?

- Open the amazon quiz app.

- Go to the search bar.

- Search Funzone.

- Click on the Amazon daily quiz at the bottom of the interface.