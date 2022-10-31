Amazon app quiz today, October 31, 2022: To win Rs 500, here are the answers to 5 questions

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get a Rs 500 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz.

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz must select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are all five questions and its answer for October 31, 2022:

1. Which city will be home to India's first-ever Water Metro project?

Answer: Kochi

2. UNESCO recently added calligraphy in which language to the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list?

Answer: Arabic

3. Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer is a joint effort between NASA and which country's space agency?

Answer: Italy

4. Ukpeagvik, which means a place to hunt this bird, is the Inupiat name of the northern most city of the US. Which Alaskan city is this?

Answer: Barrow

5. This is which country's flag?

Answer: Nigeria

How to play the quiz?

- Open the amazon quiz app.

- Go to the search bar.

- Search Funzone.

- Click on the Amazon daily quiz at the bottom of the interface.