Amazon app quiz today, October 9, 2022: To win Rs 5000, here are the answers to 5 questions

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get Rs 5000 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz.

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz are required to select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are all five questions and its answer for October 9, 2022:

1. Who was named the Player of the Series in the recently concluded T20I series between England and Pakistan?

Answer: Harry Brook

2. The movie Hocus Pocus 2, stars which of these actresses famous for her role in a TV series?

Answer: Sarah- Jessica Parker

3. North Korea has recently fired a ballistic missile over which of these countries?

Answer: Japan

4. This is a cable-supported bridge between two mountain peaks at which tourist destination in Asia?

Answer: Langkawi

5. This is a famous tourist site in which country?

Answer:- Egypt

How to play the quiz?

- Open the Amazon app.

- Click on the search bar.

- Search Fun zone.

- Click on the Amazon daily quiz option available at the bottom of the fun zone.