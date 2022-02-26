Amazon 'Electronics Days' sale now live: Check top offers on laptops, gadgets

New Delhi: Amazon is hosting an ‘Electronics Days’ sale on the e-commerce platform, offering deals on laptops, headphones, smartwatches and more. Customers can avail of the ‘No Cost EMI’ offer on eligible products during the sale period.

Several consumer electronic brands such as boAt, OnePlus, Noise, Blaupunkt, and Sony, among others, are offering discounts on several products. The Amazon ‘Electronics Days’ sale will be live until February 27.

Amazon is also letting customers avail themselves of an additional 7.5% instant discount worth up to Rs 2,000 on a minimum purchase of Rs 8000 by shopping via HSBC and Standard Chartered credit cards.

Here are top offers and deals during the Amazon 'Electronics Days' sale:

Victus by HP Ryzen 7-5800H

Victus by HP Ryzen 7-5800H gaming laptop is selling at a 14% discount at Rs 89,990, down from the retail price of Rs 1,04,091. The laptop comes with a 16.1 inch (40.9 cm) FHD display, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, 4GB RTX 3050 Graphics, Alexa Built-in, Windows 11, and MS Office.

boAt Rockerz 425

boAt Rockerz 425 wireless headphones with 25 hours of playtime, Bluetooth v5.2, dual pairing and other features is selling at a 43% discount on Amazon at Rs 1,699, down from its retail price of Rs 2,999.

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3, the all-in-one desktop, that comes with 23.8" FHD IPS 3-Side display is selling at a discounted price of Rs 57,990 with a 23% discount. The desktop is powered by AMD Ryzen 5, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. The desktop runs on Windows 11 and comes with MS Office 2021. Also Read: Bank holidays in March 2022: Banks will remain closed for 13 days; check important dates

HP 14s 11th Gen Intel Core i3

HP 14s 11th Gen Intel Core i3 is selling at a 19% discount at Rs 41,990. The laptop comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage, and sports a 14 inch(35.6cm) FHD display. Also Read: Russia-Ukraine War: Twitter halts ads, recommendations in both countries

