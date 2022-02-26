हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bank holidays

Bank holidays in March 2022: Banks will remain closed for 13 days; check important dates

Banks in various parts of India will remain shut for total of 13 days in the month of March 2022.

Bank holidays in March 2022: Banks will remain closed for 13 days; check important dates

New Delhi: Banks across various parts of the country will remain closed on several days in the month of March 2022. If you have important banking work lined up in March, you must take note of the important days on which bank branches will be closed in India.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has pointed out the list of days when banks will remain closed in March 2022. However, even on such days, online banking activities will continue to function, allowing customers to finish their important bank work. (Also read: IT biggies TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Cognizant to ask employees to work from office again)

In total, banks will remain shut for a total of 13 days in March 2022, of which 7 are as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list while the remaining holidays are that of weekends -- Saturdays and Sundays.

However, bank customers should note that all the banks will NOT be closed for all 13 days in all states or regions of the country. The reason for this is the total number of holidays in different parts of the country depend on state-observed holidays. For instance, most bank branches will be closed for Bihar Divas in Bihar but NOT closed for the same festival in Tamil Nadu. (Also Read: Meta to bar Russian state media from running ads, monetising on platform)

Here is the list of bank holidays in March 2022. 

Holiday Description                        Day

Mahashivratri (Maha Vad-14): March 1

Losar:   March 3

Chapchar Kut: March 4

Holika Dahan: March 17

Holi/Holi 2nd Day – Dhuleti/Doljatra: March 18

Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day: March 19

Bihar Divas: March 22

Other than the above RBI mentioned holidays, banks will be closed on the following weekends

Sunday: March 6

Second Saturday: March 12

Sunday: March 13

Sunday: March 20

Fourth Saturday: March 26

Sunday: March 27

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bank holidaysbank holidays 2022Bank holidays in 2022
Next
Story

Here's how to do ITR verification for AY 2020-21: Check step-by-step guide

Must Watch

PT53S

Ukraine Russia Conflict Update: Ukraine Refused to Compromise - Russia