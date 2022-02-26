Bank holidays in March 2022: Banks will remain closed for 13 days; check important dates

New Delhi: Banks across various parts of the country will remain closed on several days in the month of March 2022. If you have important banking work lined up in March, you must take note of the important days on which bank branches will be closed in India.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has pointed out the list of days when banks will remain closed in March 2022. However, even on such days, online banking activities will continue to function, allowing customers to finish their important bank work. (Also read: IT biggies TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Cognizant to ask employees to work from office again)

In total, banks will remain shut for a total of 13 days in March 2022, of which 7 are as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list while the remaining holidays are that of weekends -- Saturdays and Sundays.

However, bank customers should note that all the banks will NOT be closed for all 13 days in all states or regions of the country. The reason for this is the total number of holidays in different parts of the country depend on state-observed holidays. For instance, most bank branches will be closed for Bihar Divas in Bihar but NOT closed for the same festival in Tamil Nadu. (Also Read: Meta to bar Russian state media from running ads, monetising on platform)

Here is the list of bank holidays in March 2022.

Holiday Description Day

Mahashivratri (Maha Vad-14): March 1

Losar: March 3

Chapchar Kut: March 4

Holika Dahan: March 17

Holi/Holi 2nd Day – Dhuleti/Doljatra: March 18

Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day: March 19

Bihar Divas: March 22

Other than the above RBI mentioned holidays, banks will be closed on the following weekends

Sunday: March 6

Second Saturday: March 12

Sunday: March 13

Sunday: March 20

Fourth Saturday: March 26

Sunday: March 27

