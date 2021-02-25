Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2021, grab flagship Samsung smartphone at great discount

New Delhi: Soth Korean technology giant Samsung has earned respect and a great sales number when it comes to premium Android smartphones. The company has multiple series in the category, which includes Samsung's legendary Note series, S series smartphones.

Samsung has an impressive reach when it comes to offering customer support in the Indian context. The accessories are available easily everywhere in comparison to any other brand. There is a trust factor that is closely related to the brand. Amazon India has introduced Fab Phone Fest exclusively for the premium Samsung smartphones. If you are planning to buy your next flagship from Samsung, this seems like a great opportunity.

Let's take a look at some of the best offers available at the Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2021:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is offered at an effective price tag of Rs. 81,999. The MRP of the smartphone is Rs. 1,00,999. Amazon is offering a 19 per cent discount on the smartphone.

- 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 2400x1080 pixels resolution

- Infinity-O Display (2400×1080), 394ppi, HDR10+ certified

- Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate (48~120Hz)

- Eye Comfort Shield

- Front camera: 10MP Dual Pixel AF, FOV 80 degree, F2.2, 1.22µm

- Rear camera: Triple camera setup

Ultra-Wide lens: 12MP FF, FOV 120 degree, F2.2, 1.4µm

Wide-angle lens: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, FOV 79°, OIS, F1.8, 1.8µm

- 4800mAh

- Samsung's One UI 3.1 based on the Android 11

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Lite is priced at Rs. 29,999 in the Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2021. The phone otherwise sells for Rs. 43,000. This gives users a 30 per cent discount on the smartphone.

- 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 2400x1080 pixels resolution

- 2400x1080pixels, 394ppi, HDR Certified Always-on display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3

- Front camera: 32MP , 25mm (wide), F2.2, 0.8µm

- Rear Camera: Triple camera setup

Ultra-Wide lens: 12MP FF, FOV 120 degree, f/2.2

Wide-angle lens: 12MP, 27mm (wide) Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS, f/1.7, 1.4µm

Telephoto lens: 12MP 1.0µm f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), OIS, PDAF, 2X Optical zoom

- 4500 mAh battery

- Samsung's One UI 3.0 based on the Android 10

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available at Rs. 40,999. The smartphone gets a 38 per cent discount in the Amazon Fab Phone Fest.

- 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2400x1080 pixels resolution

- Infinity-O Display (2400×1080), 394ppi, HDR10+ certified

- Front camera: 32MP , 26mm (wide), f/2.2, 0.8µm

- Rear Camera: Triple camera setup

Ultra-Wide lens: 12MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 123 degrees ultrawide, 1.12µm

Wide-angle lens: 12MP, 26mm (wide) Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS, f/1.8, 1.4µm

Telephoto lens: 8MP 1.0µm f/2.4, 76mm (telephoto), OIS, PDAF, 3X Optical zoom

- 4500 mAh battery

- Samsung's One UI 3.0 based on the Android 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G gets a 9 per cent discount on the retail price. It is available at a price tag of Rs. 1,04,999.

- 6.9-inch FHD+ display with 2400x1080 pixels resolution and 1400 nits of peak brightness

- Dynamic-AMOLED 2X Display (3200×1440), 511ppi, HDR10+ certified

- Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate (48~120Hz)

- Eye Comfort Shield, Always-on Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6

- Front camera: 40MP, 26mm wide PDAF, f/2.2, 0.7µm, Auto HDR

- Rear camera: Quad camera setup

Ultra-Wide lens: 12MP, FOV 120 degrees, f/2.2, 1.4µm, Super Steady Video

Wide-angle lens: 108MP, 26mm wide, PDAF, OIS, f/1.8, 0.8µm

Periscope Telephoto lens: 48MP, f/3.5, 103mm periscope telephoto, PDAF, OIS, 0.8µm, 4x Optical zoom and 10x hybrid/digital zoom

Depth sensor: 0.3MP, TOF 3D, f/1.0

- 5000mAh

- Samsung's One UI 3.0 based on the Android 10

