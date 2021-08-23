Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Check out the best deals on gaming laptops, accessories, and more

Amazon has unveiled its Grand Gaming Days sale and it is giving attractive discounts and offers on gaming laptops and monitors to accessories and peripherals. Customers can get many discounts along with No Cost EMI payment options and exchange offers during the sale. This sale is already live and ends on August 24.

Corsair K55 RGB Pro Gaming Keyboard: The Corsair K55 RGB Pro gaming keyboard comes at a discounted rate of Rs 3,899.

Lenovo G-Series 27-inch FHD IPS Gaming Monitor: This budget monitor is available at a discounted price of Rs 18,499. It comes with a 27-inch Full HD IPS panel, a 144Hz refresh rate, a response time of 1ms, and AMD FreeSync support.

Asus TUF Dash F15 (2021): The Asus TUF Dash F15 (2021) gaming laptop is available at a discounted price of Rs 81,990 along with a discount coupon worth Rs 3,000. The TUF Dash F15 (2021) features an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, an RTX 3050 Ti GPU, a 144Hz Full HD IPS panel, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage.

Asus Cerberus Mech RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: The Asus Cerberus Mech RGB mechanical gaming keyboard is available for Rs 7,999 along with an additional 25 percent discount on the price.

SteelSeries QcK Prism Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad: SteelSeries’ RGB mousepad is available at a discounted price of Rs 3,999 during Amazon’s gaming sale.

SteelSeries Rival 710 Gaming Mouse: The SteelSeries Rival 710 gaming mouse is available for Rs 7,999 during the sale with an additional Rs 500 discount coupon.

Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQ Gaming Monitor: The Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQ gaming monitor is available for Rs 31,549 during Amazon’s sale. The monitor features a 27-inch WQHD (1440p) IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time.

Corsair K95 Platinum XT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Corsair’s K95 Platinum XT is available for Rs 15,999 during Amazon’s Gaming Days sale.

Live TV

#mute