Amazon India

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Check out the top offers on laptops and accessories

Ecommerce platform Amazon India has finally unveiled the ‘Grand Gaming Days’ which will be live on Amazon’s e-retail platform until April 14. The company is giving up to 50% discount on various laptops like gaming laptops, gaming consoles and accessories, graphics cards and monitors among others. 
 
Besides that, Amazon is also giving exchange offers and no-cost EMI options on the selected devices.

Check out the top offers:

Laptops and Monitors: HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop is sold for Rs 67,490 and the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Ryzen 5 gaming laptop is available for sale at Rs 84,990. Also, the  Lenovo Legion Y540 Intel Core i5 9th Gen gaming laptop is being sold for Rs 58,990.

Desktops: The Lenovo Gaming Desktop with Ryzen 7/RTX 2060 is sold for Rs 81,990 and the ASUS ROG Gaming Desktop with Ryzen 5/GTX 1650 is available for Rs 64,990.

Gaming accessories: The JBL Quantum 100 wired over-ear gaming headset is sold for Rs 2,499 and the Logitech G 304 wireless gaming mouse is available for Rs 2,995 and Wasteland 2 - Directors Cut (Switch) is sold for Rs 2,499.

Gaming Routers: The Netgear Orbi RBK50 Tri band mesh WiFi system is available for Rs 22,799 and the NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System is available for Rs 35,199.

 

Amazon IndiaAmazon saleAmazon offersAmazon Grand Gaming Day sale
