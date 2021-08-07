Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021: Check out top deals on smartphones, laptops today

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021 is currently live with attractive discounts and offers on smartphones and laptops. The sale will end on August 9 and has come with top deals on smartwatches, laptops and others.

For the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale, Amazon has collaborated with SBI card to give a 10% instant discount (maximum Rs 1,750) to all its credit card users. There are several EMI options available from other banks.

Check the Amazon offers on July 8:

iPhone 11 (Rs 49,999)

Apple iPhone 11 is available at a discounted rate of Rs 49,999 (Actual MRP Rs 54,900) during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale. The exchange offer includes Rs 13,400 and then there is no cost EMI option with many credit card holders.

iPhone 12 ( Rs 67,999)

Apple iPhone 12 is available for a discounted rate of Rs 67,999 (Actual MRP Rs 79,900). The exchange offer includes a discount of Rs 13,400.

OnePlus 9 5G ( Rs 45,999)

OnePlus 9 5G is available at a discounted rate of Rs 45,999 which is Rs 4,000 off from the actual MRP. Besides that, the exchange offer includes Rs 13,400.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (Rs 54,999)

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 (8GB, 256GB) is available at a discounted rate of Rs Rs 54,999 (MRP Rs 86,000) during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale. There is a no-cost EMI payment option and an exchange offer of Rs 13,400 available.

Nokia G20 ( Rs 11,990)

Nokia G20 is available at a discounted rate of Rs 11,990 and Amazon is also offering a coupon of Rs 1,000 that can be used for more discounts.

Fire TV Stick (Rs 2,799)

Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd generation, 2021) is available at a discounted rate of Rs 2,799 (MRP Rs. 4,999) during this Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale. Additional discounts on OTT subscriptions worth up to Rs 2,000 will be available.

Kindle ebook readers (Starting at Rs 6,799)

Amazon Kindle ebook readers are available at a discounted rate of Rs 6,799 and if you pay by SBI credit card, then you will get an additional 10% discount.

Apple Watch SE ( Rs 25,900)

Apple Watch SE is available for Rs 25,900 (MRP Rs. 29,900) during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2021. Additional 10% discount is available for SBI credit cardholders.

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones ( Rs 17,990)

Sony's popular WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones are sold at a discounted rate of Rs 17,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990) during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale.

Apple AirPods Pro ( Rs 17,999)

Apple AirPods Pro is available at a discounted rate of Rs 17,999 on Amazon during the Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale this week. With the SBI credit card, you can get an additional discount of 10%.

Apple Watch Series 6 ( Rs 41,900)

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + cellular) is available at a discounted price of Rs 41,900 (Actual MRP Rs 52,900).

Apple iPad Air 2020 ( Rs 47,900)

Apple's iPad Air 2020 model is available at a discounted rate of Rs 47,900 (Actual MRP Rs 54,900) on Amazon during the Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale.

HP Pavilion 15-inch gaming laptop ( Rs 66,490)

HP Pavilion Gaming 15.6-inch laptop is sold at a discounted rate of Rs 66,490 (Actual MRP Rs. 77,549) during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale this week.

