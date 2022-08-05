If you missed the Amazon Prime Day sale, the e-commerce giant is offering you another chance to make amends. Amazon has launched the Great Freedom Festival 2022 deal, which is already available to Prime members. The shopping event for non-Prime members will begin on August 6 and will last until August 10. Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen, Appliances, TVs, Groceries, and more items are on sale from Amazon vendors.

Aside from flat reductions, consumers will also be able to access bank discounts, which will be limited to certain bank cards only. Buyers can save even more during the Great Freedom Festival by receiving an additional 10% instant discount on SBI Credit cards and Credit EMI; no-cost EMI utilising Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay, ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later, and select Debit & Credit Cards.

So, here are some handpicked smartphone discounts that you should not miss during the Great Freedom Festival sale 2022.

The iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 68,900. It has been reduced from the original price of 79,900 for the 128GB model. While no bank deals are available, you can exchange your old phone and receive Rs 15000 in return. However, this is largely dependent on the quality and brand of your old phone.

Buyers may save up to Rs 15,000 on the OnePlus 9 Series 5G, which starts at Rs 37,999 and comes with additional exchange deals of up to Rs 5000 and an SBI bank offer. The OnePlus 10R will be available for Rs INR 4000 off with up to 6 months of interest-free financing, as well as an additional Rs 3000 savings on exchange and bank offer. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is also available at a never-before-seen price of Rs 5000 off with coupons, Rs 6000 off with SBI bank cards, up to 9 months NCEMI, and an additional INR 5000 off on exchange.

Furthermore Bank Offer beginning at Rs 28,999 is offered for the Nord New Launch — Nord 2T. Get No Cost EMI on the OnePlus Nord series, beginning at Rs 18,999 for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and Rs 23,999 for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G.

The price of the recently released iQOO Neo 6 5G is Rs 29,999 with an additional discount offer of Rs 3,000. Both the iQOO Z6 Pro and Z6 5G will be priced at Rs 23,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively, with additional perks like bank discounts and promotional codes.