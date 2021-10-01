Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 Sale to start soon: Check out the best deals here

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 kicks up tonight for Prime members and opens to everyone on Saturday night. On October 3, Amazon will launch its Diwali-themed Great Indian Festival, which will feature hundreds of bargains across all major product categories. Amazon's Big Indian Festival sale in 2021 promises great deals on popular smartphones, electronics, Amazon devices, and other items. Users of HDFC Bank debit and credit cards will receive a 10% immediate discount on their purchases.
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 date
For Prime members, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale will begin on October 2. From October 3 onwards, the sale will be open to the general public. Like last year's festive season sale, Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021 sale in October will run nearly a month.
Amazon's Fantastic Indian Festival 2021 sale will feature a plethora of great bargains on top-selling smartphones, computers, televisions, Amazon gadgets, speakers, and other goods. Apart from basic savings, Amazon will offer a variety of packaged deals on chosen products, including product exchange, payment offers, and other cashback offers. The majority of 'steal' offers will be offered as Lightning Deals for a limited time.
Amazon has already begun teasing some of the key forthcoming offers for this year. In October, Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021 sale offers the "largest savings" on a wide range of mobile phones and accessories. Amazon has already teased some of the future bargains on Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus, and other smartphones on its teaser website.
Sign up for Prime
Prime members will get first access to the Great Indian Festival 2021 sale, as they do to all other deals. If you're still not a member, try if your telecom provider can provide you with one. For a limited time, several mobile tariff plans offer Amazon Prime membership.
- Up to 40% off on Smartphones and Accessories with offers on bestselling models across all price bands
- OnePlus 9 Series at its lowest ever prices - Get savings of up to Rs 10,000 along with additional up to Rs 3,000 off on exchange on select devices and up to 9 months No Cost EMI.
- The OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be available at their lowest ever starting prices of Rs 36999, Rs 46999 and Rs 60,999 respectively. Customers can avail additional up to Rs 7,000 off with HDFC bank cards.
- ·OnePlus Nord 2 and Nord CE 5G will also get Extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange on select devices and additional 10% Instant discount on HDFC Bank cards. Get additional Rs 1,000 off with coupons on the 12GB variant of the OnePlus Nord 2.
- · Lowest Price ever on iPhone 11 - The iPhone 11 will now be available for just Rs 38,999 during Prime Early Access.
- ·Top Deals on Samsung Smartphones - The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be available during the event with an introductory offer of Rs 1000 coupon discount starting Rs 25,999 net price.
- · Get flat 55% savings on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. Get the 5G smartphone for just Rs 36,999
- · Customers can also enjoy irresistible offers on the entire Samsung M series range, including up to 30% off on top rated smartphones, exciting bank offers and up to 9 month No Cost EMI
- · The Samsung M12 with 48MP quad camera and 6,000 mAh battery will be available at its lowest price ever of Rs 9,499. Samsung M32 with 64MP camera and FHD+ Samoled 90Hz refresh display will be available for Rs 12,499. The Samsung M32 5G, featuring India’s first 720D mediatek processor and 12 band 5G support, will be available at Rs 16,999
- ·Prime Customers will additionally get free screen replacement of 6 months along with purchase of select Samsung M-Series smartphones
- ·Irresistible deals on iQOO Smartphones - The iQOO Z5 5G will be available at an introductory offer of up to Rs 3000 off with coupons and HDFC Bank offer taking the net effective price of the iQOO Z5 5G to Rs 20,990 (8+128GB).
- ·Customers can also enjoy attractive offers on the iQOO Z3 5G and iQOO 7 5G which will be available for flat Rs 17,990 and Rs 29,990 respectively with flat savings of up to INR 2000. Get additional Up to Rs 3000 instant discount with HDFC Bank Cards and up to 9 months No Cost EMI. Prime Customers will additionally get free screen replacement of 6 months along with purchase of iQOO smartphones.
- Great Deals on Best Selling Xiaomi Phones starting at just Rs 6,799 - The newly launched Redmi 10 prime comes with a 50MP AI Quad Camera and India’s first Helio G88 and will be available for Rs 11,999
- ·Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, another new launch that comes with Snapdragon 778G 5G, AMOLED Display and a Feather Weight Design will be available for just Rs 26,999
- · Get up to 10% off on Redmi 9A, Redmi 9 and Redmi Note 10 Series
- · The Mi 11X 5G will be available for only Rs 26,999
- · Mobile Cases and Accessories starting at Rs 49
- · Power Banks Starting at Rs 249