Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 Sale to start soon: Check out the best deals here

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 kicks up tonight for Prime members and opens to everyone on Saturday night. On October 3, Amazon will launch its Diwali-themed Great Indian Festival, which will feature hundreds of bargains across all major product categories. Amazon's Big Indian Festival sale in 2021 promises great deals on popular smartphones, electronics, Amazon devices, and other items. Users of HDFC Bank debit and credit cards will receive a 10% immediate discount on their purchases.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 date

For Prime members, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale will begin on October 2. From October 3 onwards, the sale will be open to the general public. Like last year's festive season sale, Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021 sale in October will run nearly a month.

Amazon's Fantastic Indian Festival 2021 sale will feature a plethora of great bargains on top-selling smartphones, computers, televisions, Amazon gadgets, speakers, and other goods. Apart from basic savings, Amazon will offer a variety of packaged deals on chosen products, including product exchange, payment offers, and other cashback offers. The majority of 'steal' offers will be offered as Lightning Deals for a limited time.

Amazon has already begun teasing some of the key forthcoming offers for this year. In October, Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021 sale offers the "largest savings" on a wide range of mobile phones and accessories. Amazon has already teased some of the future bargains on Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus, and other smartphones on its teaser website.

Sign up for Prime

Prime members will get first access to the Great Indian Festival 2021 sale, as they do to all other deals. If you're still not a member, try if your telecom provider can provide you with one. For a limited time, several mobile tariff plans offer Amazon Prime membership.

