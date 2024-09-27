Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Kicks Off --Check Top Deals, Discounts, Bank Offers

New Delhi: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 kicked off on Friday (September 27). The company has said that customers can avail great deals, big savings, blockbuster entertainment, and more than 25,000 new product launches across categories on Amazon.in.

"Customers can look forward to exciting offers from brands, including, Samsung, realme NARZO, OnePlus, iQOO, Intel, Sony PlayStation, Hindustan Unilever, P&G, Loreal, TCL, Acer, Xiaomi, IFB Appliances, Ferrero, Ariel, Kuber industries and Eureka Forbes, among others," the company said in a statement.

Top deals across categories during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024

- Customers can avail 10% instant discount with SBI Debit and Credit Cards

- Great deals, savings and attractive prices from top brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, iQOO, realme, Xiaomi, Motorola, HONOR, Lava, Tecno, Intel and more

- Get 5000+ deals on top brands and up to 75% off on Electronics and Accessories

- Get up to 75% off on washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners and more

- Up to 50-80% off on Fashion & Beauty across 4.5 lakh+ styles and 1500+ across top brands like Libas, Crocs, Lakme, Loreal Paris, Giva, Metro, Levi's and ----explore new brand launches like Pantaloons, Forever 21, Libas, Louis Philippe

- Get crazy deals starting INR 1 on Amazon Fresh

- Minimum 50% off on Kitchen, Home and Outdoors products including furniture, tools, automotive accessories, cleaning supplies, sports equipment, and lighting

- Get upto 70% off on bestsellers and new launches across books, toys, and gaming. Buy more and save additional 5% off

- Get up to 55% on Echo smart speakers with Alexa and Fire TV Stick

- This festive season get the best deals and discounts on unique products from Indian Small Businesses with top brands. Over 9,500 new products getting launched across various categories, including home decor, fashion apparel, groceries, and more.

Further, this festive season, Amazon is making it easier for customers to support India’s small businesses with exclusive deals and up to 70% off on a specially curated selection, said the company.