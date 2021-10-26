Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Best Diwali 2021 deals

New Delhi: The Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days are here, and buyers can take advantage of some of the best prices and offers available in the e-commerce giant's month-long sale. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will finish on November 2, giving shoppers only seven days to take advantage of the store's best bargains. Here are some of the best prices and offers to look out for during the Great Indian Festival Finale Days if you're shopping for smartphones, computers, or other goods.

Best laptop deals

During the pandemic, demand for laptops skyrocketed as numerous devices became necessary for working from home and taking online classes at schools and colleges. Customers can get an HP 15 laptop with a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM for Rs 39,490 (down from Rs 43,090) or a Dell 14 laptop with a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU and 4GB of RAM for Rs 37,990. (down from Rs 41,586).

The Acer Nitro 4 laptop with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 8GB RAM with RTX 3050 graphics costs Rs 67,990 (down from Rs 1,00,000 on Amazon), while the Asus TUF Gaming F15 laptop with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 chipset and GTX 1650 Ti graphics costs Rs 58,990 (down from Rs 83,990 on Amazon). Also Read: THIS iPhone 13 Pro bug fixed; macOS Monterey update, Apple iOS 15.1 available now

Best smartphone deals

Those in the market for a new smartphone will be pleased to learn that several brands are providing discounts during the sale. The Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G, which has 6GB of RAM and 12GB of storage and is powered by the Snapdragon 870, costs Rs 27,999, down from Rs 33,999.

Similarly, the iPhone 11 is currently Rs 42,999 on Amazon, down from Rs 54,900. The iQoo 7 Legend 5G with Snapdragon 888 processor is now available for Rs 39,990, down from Rs 44,990 previously. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M21 (2021 Edition) smartphone is available on Amazon for Rs 11,999, down from Rs 14,999.

Best wearable deals

Customers seeking the finest earphone and headphone deals can look into the Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds, which are now available for Rs 9,990, down from Rs 19,990. Similarly, Amazon has reduced the price of the CX 400BT wireless earbuds to Rs 16,990 from Rs 16,990. On the e-commerce website, the Amazfit GTS 3 wristwatch is now Rs 13,990, down from Rs 18,999, while the Apple Watch SE (44mm) is now Rs 27,900, down from Rs 32,900.

