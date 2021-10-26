THIS iPhone 13 Pro bug fixed; macOS Monterey update, Apple iOS 15.1 available now

New Delhi: Apple's whole ecosystem has received the latest iOS 15.1 upgrade, as well as watchOS 8.1, iPadOS 15.1, HomePod 15.1, and macOS Monterey updates. Apart from adding support for the latest AirPods Gen 3, Apple has also updated the iPhone 13 Pro models with several bug fixes and new capabilities.

SharePlay, ProRes video for iPhone 13 Pro models, Lossless audio for HomePod Mini, and a brand new Mac OS are among the highlights of these improvements. The improvements are available via an OTA update, and you'll need to make sure your devices are fully charged before installing the new OS.

New iOS 15.1, macOS Monterey updates

SharePlay is a feature that is available on all Apple ecosystem devices. You can share your experience with your friends and family using this tool. You get shared media controls, smart volume, and the ability to make a FaceTime call to share something with your friends.

The new AirPods Generation 3 are compatible with all Apple devices. The new AirPods Gen 3 are available starting today, and you'll need to install these new upgrades on your smartphone.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

For iPhone 13 Pro users, the iOS 15.1 update adds two new functions. On the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, the much-anticipated ProRes video codec is now available. Additionally, the update now allows you to turn off the macro camera's automatic switching. However, there isn't a button to manually flip the switch.

MacBooks, iMac

The macOS Monterey update is free to download for both Intel and Apple Silicon Macs. SharePlay, Spatial Audio for FaceTime calls, Voice Isolation and Portrait Mode video for Zoom and Webex chats, Focus Mode, Universal Control with iPads and Mac devices, and a new Safari browser are all included in the new OS.

For HomePod

Two new functions for the traditional HomePod and one for the HomePod Mini are included in the HomePod 15.1 update. Spatial Audio is only accessible on the HomePod, but all HomePod models can play lossless audio via Apple Music.

Live TV

#mute