Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Discounts on iPhones, OnePlus 10 Pro, other 5G smartphones unveiled

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale commenced on September 23 and is running into its third week. While Flipkart came out with its third sale within three weeks, Amazon is continuing with the Great Indian Festival sale and has now come out with 'Extra Happiness Day' under which it has unveiled top deals on 5G smartphones including iPhone models. While Amazon has not announced an end date for the sale, it's expected that the sale will conclude by the end of this week or early next week. So, if you are also planning to buy a 5G smartphone, then it's time to explore the Amazon 5G smartphone store. However, we have brought here some top offers for you:

Apple iPhone 12: The 64GB/4GB variant of iPhone 12 is available for Rs 47,999. However, with the bank discounts and EMI offers, the effective price stands at Rs 45,749. The 128GB/4G variant of the iPhone 12 is available at Rs 51,240 after bank discounts.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: The 8GB/128GB variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs 61,999. However, Amazon is offering an additional discount of Rs 5000 over and above the bank offer. So the smartphone is available for Rs 55,999 under the Great Indian Festival sale.

Samsung Galaxy S22: The 8GB/128GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy S22 is available for Rs 59,999 on Amazon. However, with the bank discounts and offers, the effective price of the smartphone gets reduced to Rs 52,999, thus offering a benefit of Rs 7,000.

Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: Jharkhand government employees DA hiked to 38% with effect from July 1 this year

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G: The 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage variant of the Camon series smartphone is listed for Rs 21,999. However, after a 10 per cent discount after bank offers, the smartphone will be available at an effective price of Rs 20,749.

realme Narzo 50 5G: The 4GB RAM+128GB Storage model of the smartphone is available for Rs 15,999 under the Great Indian Festival sale. After incorporating bank discounts, the smartphone gets a cut of Rs 3250 and becomes available at an effective price of Rs 13,749.

There are many other options available on the e-commerce retailer's website and you can explore them to find a suitable 5G smartphone from across the budget segments starting at Rs 13,999.

Amazon is also offering a 10 per cent instant discount on products if the purchase is made using Axis Bank, Citi Bank and ICICI Bank credit/debit cards. The offers are also valid on EMI transactions.