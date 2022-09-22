Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live now; iPhone 12 is available at THIS discounted price

New Delhi: Amzon’s Great Indian Festival sale 2022 is live now for Prime members. Customers can get amazing benefits and discounts on a slew of products including smartphones, furniture, fashion, gadgets and many more. However, non-Prime memebers have to wait until 12 Am on September 23 for the exclusive deals. It also offers no cost EMI option, exchange offers and more during the sale. The sale is available till 30 September for both prime and non-prime members.

(ALSO READ | Moonlighting: Wipro fires 300 employees for 'integrity violation')

Customers can avail 10% instant discount with SBI Credit and & Debit card including flat 10% cashback on the first purchase. Besides, there is an option of free delivery on your first order. Buyers can expect great opening day deals on the first day of the sale with new offers at every six hours. Buyers can get a chance to redeem Amazon diamonds for cash back rewards in the sale.

(ALSO READ | Send WhatsApp messages without adding their numbers on Android and iPhone)

iPhone 12 having good discounts

The iPhone 12 is currently available at discounted price. The device comes with a large 6.1-inch Super Retina display and A14 Bionic. It also features a 12MP dual camera setup and a 12 MP selfie camera. It comes with five colours.

It is available at discounted price of Rs 47,999, down from its orginial price of Rs 70,900.

Apple Smartwatch series 7

The spillover effect of new launch Smartwatch series 8 can be seen on the previous version. Apple smartwatch 7 is getting good discounts in Amazon Great Indian sale 2022. It is currently available for Rs 38,921, down from its orginial price of Rs 44,900.