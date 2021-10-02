Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Now you can get iPhone 11 at as low as Rs 38,999

The Amazon Great Indian Festival deal will begin on October 3 for non-prime members. The event, which has already begun for Amazon Prime members, is expected to include some of the biggest discounts and deals on products from a variety of brands across a wide range of categories. Now is the time to buy stuff like a smartphone or a laptop if you haven't already.

Many people are looking to upgrade their smartphones, and what better way to do so than with an iPhone 11 for its lowest price ever? During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the iPhone 11, which was released in 2019, is available for less than Rs 40,000. The smartphone was released in India at a price of Rs 68,300, although it is generally available for sale for approximately Rs 60,000 or less on Amazon and Flipkart.

Since its inception two years ago, this is the first time the iPhone 11 has been available for less than Rs 40,000. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the 64GB iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 38,999. Aside from that, users can get a Rs 15,000 exchange deal. However, the iPhone 11 is not qualified for the 10% HDFC Bank discount that Amazon is offering during the Great Indian Festival sale.

The iPhone 11, launched in 2019, comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD display with IP68 water and dust resistance. The smartphone is powered by Apple in-house A15 Bionic chipset and comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12MP ultra wide lens and a 12MP wide angle lens.

