Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: OnePlus 9 Pro gets massive discount; All you need to know

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the OnePlus 9 5G will be available for less than Rs 40,000.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: OnePlus 9 Pro gets massive discount; All you need to know

Amazon India said that its Great Indian Festival (GIF) 2021 will begin on October 4, continuing its commitment to promote Small Medium Businesses (SMBs).

Amazon GIF 2021, according to the firm, is dedicated to lakhs of small sellers, including over 75,000 local shops from 450 cities, who offer their unique product assortment to clients across the country.

The festival would include over 1,000 new product launches from top brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Sony, Apple, Boat, Lenovo, HP, Asus, Fossil, Levi`s, BIBA, Allen Solly, Adidas, etc.

Amazon Business customers in India will be able to avail exclusive offers, bulk discounts, lower festive price offers, cashback, rewards and more, for their regular business buying or corporate gifting for clients or employees.

Customers will save 28 per cent more with GST invoice on all transactions across categories like laptops, printers, networking devices, office electronics, vacuum cleaners etc. from top brands like HP, Lenovo, Canon, Godrej, Casio, Eureka Forbes and more.

Meanwhile, two deals that has become a centre of attraction are as follows:

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the OnePlus 9 5G will be available for less than Rs 40,000. The smartphone is listed on the microsite for Rs 3_,999, as opposed to the sticker price of Rs 49,999. Even if the blank number is 9, this is a significant Rs 10,000+ reduction.

As per the information available, the OnePlus 9 Pro will also be sold at a similar discount to the OnePlus 9. The smartphone is offered for Rs 4_,999, as opposed to the sticker price of Rs 64,999. On the OnePlus flagship, this is at least a Rs 15,000 reduction.

