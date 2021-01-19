Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Great deals on iPhone 12, OnePlus, Samsung and other smartphones

New Delhi: Online retailer Amazon is giving Indian customers an added reason to rejoice this Republic Day. Amazon has announced 'Great Republic Day Sales', offering a host of exciting deals on small, as well as large appliances, TVs, furniture, home appliances, sports, auto products, toys and more.

During the sale, customers can choose their favourite brands and products at great prices from this specially curated storefront from January 20 to January 23, 2021. Amazon is offering up to 75 percent off on wireless speakers, upto 70 percent off on headphones, upto 60 percent off on soundbars, upto 45 percent off on 40 and 43 inch TVs, upto 35 percent off on 32 inch TVs and upto 40 percent off on Echo, Fire TV and Kindle.

Customers will get upto 80 percent off on clothing footwear, watches and more and also on mens and womens footwear.

Customers using State Bank of India credit card will get 10 percent instant discount upto Rs 15,00 and on minimum purchase of Rs 5,000.

Here are the latest deals on Smartphones

OnePlus 8T

Starting at Rs 40,499

OnePlus 8 Pro

Starting at Rs 54,999

OnePlus 7T Pro

Starting at Rs 38,999

iPhone 12 mini

Rs 59,990 including Rs 4,500 instant discount with SBI credit card

Samsung Galaxy M51

Limited period offer at Rs 20,999