Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Grab OPPO Enco Air3 Pro Earbuds Priced Under Rs 4,000; Check Discounted Price

New Delhi: The OPPO Enco Air3 Pro earbuds, which were launched last year, are available at a discounted price in the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024. Notably, the launch price of the OPPO Enco Air3 Pro earbuds was Rs 4,999 in the Indian market.

In the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, consumers can avail of the earbuds for Rs 3,999. However, it is not clear yet whether the price cut is permanent or temporary. They are available in two colour options: Green and White.

OPPO Enco Air3 Pro Earbuds:

The device packs up to 49dB Adaptive ANC, noise cancellation for calls, Google Fast Pair, and several other features. The earbuds offer a total playback time of up to 30 hours with the charging case. It comes with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

It can be connected to two phones or other devices simultaneously. For Bluetooth connectivity, the earbuds provide a generous connection range of up to 10 meters. The Oppo Enco Air3 Pro earbuds are loaded with a 43mAh battery in each earbud, while the charging case houses a larger 440mAh battery. (Also Read: ChatGPT Integration, New Camera Features Land On Nothing Phone (2a) With New Update; Check Specs, Price)

Meanwhile, the company claims that these earbuds take approximately 120 minutes to fully charge both the charging case and the earbuds together. These earbuds deliver a wide range of audio frequencies for an immersive listening experience with a frequency range of 20Hz to 40kHz.