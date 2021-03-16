हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amazon

Amazon launches Kids Carnival: Check the top offers

During this sale, Amazon is giving deals and discounts on the purchase of various products such as books, board games, and school supplies. In addition to that, the e-retailer is offering up to 30% off on Amazon devices such as Echo smart speaker, Fire TV devices, and Kindle e-readers.

Amazon launches Kids Carnival: Check the top offers

Amazon India has come up with yet another sale that announced the Kids Carnival on its platform. The sale began on March 16 and will go on until March 21.

During this sale, Amazon is giving deals and discounts on the purchase of various products such as books, board games, and school supplies. In addition to that, the e-retailer is offering up to 30% off on Amazon devices such as Echo smart speaker, Fire TV devices, and Kindle e-readers.

Here are the top offers that you need to look for:

1.Amazon India is giving the fourth-generation Echo Dot smart speaker at a price of Rs 3,999.

2. The e-tailer is offering the Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite at a price of Rs 2,999.

3. The tenth-generation Kindle e-reader is available at a price of Rs 7,999 during the ongoing Kids Carnival.

4. Amazon India is also offering a discount on the purchase of video games. The e-retailer is offering the Xbox Series X gaming console at a price of Rs 49,990.

