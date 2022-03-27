Amazon Mega Music Fest sale now live: boAt, Sony, JBL devices selling at up to 60% off

New Delhi: Amazon’s Mega Music Fest sale, which started today (March 27), will offer customers a chance to buy speakers, headphones and other audio gadgets at impressive discounts. The sale will be live till Tuesday, March 29.

During the ‘Mega Music Fest’ sale, customers can buy audio products from brands such as Blaupunkt, boAt, Sony, JBL, and Noise, among others, at discounted prices. Amazon is offering an additional discount of 10% up to Rs 1500 on a purchase of a minimum of Rs 5000 via OneCard Credit Cards.

boAt Airdopes 441

Amazon is selling the boAt Airdopes 441 at a discounted price of Rs 1,999 during the sale, down from its retail price of Rs 5,999. The Bluetooth earbuds offer a playtime of up to 5 hours per charge. The case ensures a 2t horse of music. The device is IPX7 rated – which means that it’s spill and sweat proof.

Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony WH-1000XM4, the wireless noise cancellation Bluetooth headphone, is selling with a 17% discount at Rs 24,990. The smartphones come with a mic for phone calls and offer a 30 hours battery life. The device also comes with a quick charge facility.

JBL Flip 6

JBL Flip 6 wireless Bluetooth speakers are selling at Rs 11,999 during Amazon’s Mega Music Fest sale. The speakers come with 12 hours of playtime, IP67 water and dustproof features. Also Read: Elon Musk launching his own social media app? Here's what he says

boAt Airdopes 141

boAt Airdopes 141 is selling at a discounted price of Rs 1,329, down from its retail price of Rs 4,490 on Amazon. The wireless earbuds offer 42 hours of playtime and low latency of up to 80ms – which makes them perfect for gaming or binge-watching. The earbuds come with IPX4 water and dust resistance. Also Read: WhatsApp Update: This WhatsApp feature will change media sharing, here's how

