Amazon Prime Day 2024: From Samsung Galaxy M35 To iQOO Z9 Lite 5G To Go On Sale; Check Bank Offers, Discount

New Delhi: Amazon India is all set for the 8th edition of its Prime Day Sale, which is scheduled to be held in India on July 20 and 21. There will be the best deals which are expected to be on smartphones from leading brands like Samsung, Honor, iQOO, Motorola and more.

Notably, It has been confirmed that the new smartphones will be available during the sale. Users will have the opportunity to upgrade their mobile experience with discounts of up to 40 per cent on smartphones, cases, chargers, and more.

Amazon Prime Day Bank Offers:

During the 8th edition of its Prime Day sale, Amazon has teamed up with ICICI and SBI banks to provide discounts to Prime members. Throughout Prime Day Sale 2024, Prime customers can enjoy 10% savings when using ICICI Bank Credit/Debit cards, SBI Credit Cards, and EMI transactions on both ICICI Bank and SBI Credit Cards. Adding further, Prime members will receive an extra 5% cashback on purchases made with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. (Also Read: Honor 200 5G Series India Launch Date Confirmed; Could Debut With AI Features; Check Expected Specs)

Smartphones Going On Sale During Amazon Prime Day Sale

The Samsung Galaxy M35 and the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G will launch in India on July 17 and will be available for purchase during Amazon Prime Day 2024. Also launching are the Honor 200 series phones. The Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G are set to launch in India on July 18 and will be available for purchase during the upcoming Prime Day sale. Adding further, the Lava Blaze X, slated for release on July 10, will also be offered for sale during the same event.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, which launched earlier this month in India, will also be on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2024. Adding further, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, Redmi 13 5G, Realme GT 6T, and OnePlus 12R 5G will be available for purchase during the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale.

Discount On Smart TVs and Projectors

On the other hand, if you are eyeing laptops, headphones, or smart TVs, then there is a savings of up to 80 per cent on a diverse range of gadgets. You can elevate your home entertainment setup with up to 65 per cent off on smart TVs, projectors, and their essential accessories. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M35 5G India Launch Date Confirmed, Could Debut With Tap To Pay Feature; Check Expected Specs)

You can also enhance your living spaces and outdoor retreats with up to 50 per cent off on home decor, kitchen appliances, gardening essentials, and outdoor furniture. There is an unbeatable deal of up to 55 per cent off on Alexa and Fire TV devices, promising a seamless integration of technology into your daily life.