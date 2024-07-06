Samsung Galaxy M35 5G India Launch Date Confirmed, Could Debut With Tap To Pay Feature; Check Expected Specs

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G India Launch: South Korean giant Samsung has announced the official launch date of the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G smartphone in India. The company is set to launch the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G on June 17 in the country.

The highly awaited smartphone was launched worldwide in May as the next version after the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G. The handset might be available in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, with up to 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB using the microSD card slot.

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G will be the first M Series smartphone to come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, ensuring that users remain absolutely worry-free from those accidental drops and scratches. It is expected to come in Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Grey colors in India. The phone will be sold via Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Specifications (Expected)

The handset could sport a 6.6-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED screen display, offering 1000 nits of high brightness mode. This is a slight improvement over the 6.5-inch panel on the Galaxy M34.

The handset could be powered by the 5nm-based Exynos 1380 processor. It is equipped with a large vapour cooling chamber, providing users with a jitter-free gaming experience and super smooth processing.

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G might have a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, like the previous model. It will run on Android 14 with One UI 6.1.

On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G could be packed with a triple camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. There is a 13MP shooter on the front for selfies and video chats.

The phone could also come with a Nightography feature which enhances photos taken in low light and the Astrolapse feature which allows users to capture time-lapse videos of the night sky.

The Samsung Galaxy M35 could come with Tap to Pay functionality with the Samsung Wallet and a hardware Knox chip for additional security.