Amazon Prime Video will get shuffle button for TV shows

Amazon has released an update to its popular Prime Video app for the android platform. The update lets users play episodes of a TV series on shuffle mode.

The newly introduced shuffle tool will let users start their favourite series at any point, and will let the users watch it in a random order than the usual chronological order. The shuffle tool can be accessed only with a single season and not to the entire show. There are reports Amazon Prime Video's main rival, Netflix is also working on a similar feature.

"It's an excellent option for cutting down choice in sitcoms where character arcs and narrative development can often happen asynchronously or even in documentaries where such things don't exist," the Android Central report said on Friday (March 12).

The shuffle feature on the Amazon Prime Video app appears to be limited though at the moment and can be seen only on the Android operating system.

Netflix announced that it is working on a shuffle button earlier this year. Netflix COO and CPO Greg Peters said that sometimes users come to the service "and they are not really sure what they want to watch."

"It is really working for us where our members can basically indicate to us that they just want to skip browsing entirely, click one button and we will pick a title for them just to instantly play," Peters said during the company's Q4 investors' call.

