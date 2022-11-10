Amazon quiz today, November 10: Here're the answers to win Rs 2500

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get a Rs 2500 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz must select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are today's, November 10, 2022, questions of the Amazon quiz and its answer:

1. What, literally meaning 'archipelago' in Javanese, is the new capital of Indonesia?

Answer: Nusantara

2. PN Panicker, whose statue was recently unveiled by the President, is known as the Father of what in Kerala?

Answer: Library Movement

3. Which Indian state recently saw the creation of 2 new districts, Pakyong and Soreng?

Answer: Sikkim

4. Which game from the show 'Squid Game' included this doll?

Answer: Red light, Green light

5. This structure is known as the _____ of the City in Auroville. Fill in the blanks

Answer: Soul

How to play the quiz?

- Open the Amazon app.

- Go to the search bar.

- Search Funzone.

- Click on the Amazon daily quiz at the bottom of the interface.