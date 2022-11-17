topStoriesenglish
Amazon quiz today, November 17: Here're the answers to win Rs 5,000

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 09:38 AM IST
  Today's prize for the winner is Rs 5,000.
  • The winner will get a Rs 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance.
  The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app.

Amazon quiz today, November 17: Here're the answers to win Rs 5,000

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get a Rs 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz.

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz must select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners. 

Here are today's, November 17, 2022, questions of the Amazon quiz and its answer:

1. Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story is a new book released by which singer?

Answer: Bono

2. Which car company has recently declared that it will enter the Formula 1 arena from the 2026 season with its own cars?

Answer: Audi

3. Thai business tycoon and transgender rights advocate Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip bought which organization for $20 million?

Answer: Miss Universe

4. Where were the first of these locations built?

Answer: Clermont-Ferrand

5. What is the other name for the sport?

Answer: Pugilism

How to play the quiz?

- Open the Amazon app.

- Go to the search bar.

- Search Funzone.

- Click on the Amazon daily quiz at the bottom of the interface.

