Amazon quiz today, November 21: Here're the answers to win Rs 5,000

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get a Rs 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz.

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz must select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are today's, November 21, 2022, questions of the Amazon quiz and its answer:

1. The walls and ceiling of the sanctum sanctorum of which temple have been given a new look with 550 gold layers?

Answer: Kedarnath temple

2. Which actor plays the role of Avik San in the 2022 Hollywood film The Gray Man?

Answer: Dhanush

3. The largest and most powerful optical telescope in space sent its first images back to Earth in 2022. What is it named?

Answer: James Webb Space telescope

4. This dessert originated in which country?

Answer: Austria

5. Who was the first woman pilot of India?

Answer: Sarla Thukral

How to play the quiz?

- Open the Amazon app.

- Go to the search bar.

- Search Funzone.

- Click on the Amazon daily quiz at the bottom of the interface.