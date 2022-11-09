Amazon quiz today, November 9: Here're the answers to win Rs 5,000

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get a Rs 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz.

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz must select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are today's, November 9, 2022, questions of the Amazon quiz and its answer:

1. Who won the 2021 Puskas Award for his audacious 'Rabona' goal?

Answer: Erik Lamela

2. Recently removed, which sculpture stood at the University of Hong Kong memorializing the victims of Beijing's Tiananmen Square?

Answer: Pillar of Shame

3. Which country became the first country to transition to a 4.5-day work week?

Answer: UAE

4. Which catfish lives in the abandoned cooling ponds of the exclusion zone of this famous nuclear reactor?

Answer: Wels Catfish

5. This famous band was formed in which country?

Answer: UK

How to play the quiz?

- Open the Amazon app.

- Go to the search bar.

- Search Funzone.

- Click on the Amazon daily quiz at the bottom of the interface.