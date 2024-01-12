Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024: Check Top Deals On Smartphones, Headphones, Electronic Gadgets, And More

New Delhi: The Amazon’s Great Republic Day sale is set to start from January 13 and will run until January 18. In a recent update from Amazon, it has been revealed that the sale will commence early for Amazon Prime members, granting them exclusive early access starting January 13 at 12:00 A.M. For non-Prime members, all deals will be accessible from January 13 at 12 Noon.

The Great Republic Day sale is offering heavy discounts on electronic devices and appliances. Customers can anticipate savings of up to Rs. 40,000 on top-selling laptops, a significant advantage for professionals and students.

Gaming enthusiasts can also celebrate as high-performance gaming laptops with discounts of up to 40%. Audiophiles will find joy in the sale, with headphones available at up to 75% off and speakers and soundbars at up to 70% off, providing enhanced accessibility to premium audio experiences.

Photography enthusiasts have their share of benefits, as the sale presents discounts of up to 30% on cameras. Those seeking to enhance their digital storage can avail offers with up to 70% off on memory cards and pen drives, with discounts of up to 60% on leading SSDs. Printers are also part of the sale with up to 50% off, addressing the requirements for both home and office use.

The sale offers a great chance for technology enthusiasts to enhance their smartwatch collection. Bluetooth calling smartwatches are available starting at an enticing price of Rs. 899, featuring discounts of up to 80%. In the ever-popular category of mobile phones, various models are offered with discounts of up to 40%.

For individuals aiming to maximize their cost savings, Amazon has collaborated with SBI to provide a 10% discount for transactions made using SBI Credit cards or through SBI card EMI transactions. The inclusion of exchange offers and no-cost EMI.

Potential customers may contemplate enrolling in Amazon Prime membership. Amazon Prime is a subscription service that provides a range of perks, including complimentary and swift delivery on eligible items, along with a multitude of shopping deals and offers.