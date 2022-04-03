Amazon Sale: Latest Samsung, OnePlus, Realme smartphones selling at up to 40% discount

New Delhi: Amazon is offering discounts on the purchase of smartphones during the ongoing Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. Customers can purchase smartphones brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Realme and Xiaomi, among others during the sale that will last till April 4, 2022. Amazon is also offering exciting bank discounts and exchange offers to allow customers to buy the latest smartphone at discounted prices.

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Card Offers

Amazon is offering a 10% instant discount on purchases of smartphones via Citi Bank Credit and Debit Cards. Customers can also get a 5% cashback on buying phones via ICICI Amazon credit card. Also, using select cards, customers can get No-Cost EMI offers.

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Exchange Offers

Amazon is also offering customers a chance to get additional discounts on upgrading their old smartphones to new ones in the exchange offer. The value of the discount depends on the smartphone model and its condition.

Here is the list of smartphones on sale:

- Xiaomi 11T Pro is selling at a discounted price of Rs 36,999 with exchange offers and credit and debit card discounts.

- Realme Narzo 50 is available at Rs 11,749, which includes a cashback of up to Rs 1,250.

- Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is selling at a discounted price of Rs 23,749 during the Amazon sale. The discount includes bank cashback of Rs 1,250.

- iQOO 9 Pro 5G gets a Rs 6000 discount on all bank credit and debit cards. The smartphone is selling at Rs 54,990 and customers can get additional discounts in exchange.

- OnePlus Nord CE 2 is selling at a discounted price of Rs 21,999. Customers can get additional Rs 2,000 bank cashback on the purchase of the smartphone.

- OnePlus Nord 2 is available at a discounted rate of Rs 28,499. Card exchange offer is also applicable on the smartphone.

- OnePlus 9Pro has received a major price ahead of the OnePlus 10Pro sale in India. The smartphone is selling at Rs 49,199 on Amazon. Customers can get up to Rs 5,000 on the purchase of the flagship device during the sale days. Also Read: From OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite to Realme GT Neo 3, check out the list of smartphones launching in April

- Lava Agni 5G is selling at Rs 15,740 with a Rs 1,250 cashback on select bank cards. Also Read: Twitter explores co-author tweet feature

