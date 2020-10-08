Amazon ties up with IRCTC for train ticket booking --Check cashback offers, terms and conditions

New Delhi: Online retailer Amazon is giving its customers more reasons to log on to its website. Not just online shopping, customers can also book train tickets on Amazon now. Amazon has tied up with IRCTC for train ticket booking, giving cashback offers to its prime and non-prime members.

Train ticket booking is available only on the latest version of Amazon App and mobile web.

What is Amazon offering on train ticket booking?

This offer is applicable only on first train ticket booking on Amazon. Amazon said that the amount of cashback that customers receive will depend on the booking amount and 'Prime membership' status. Prime members will get flat 12 percent back, up to Rs 120 while non-Prime Members will get flat 10 percent back, up to Rs 100.

Offer validity and other details

The offer is valid from September 29, 2020 to November 15. You can avail the offer once during the offer period. The cashback will be credited as Amazon Pay balance within 3 business days of the successful booking of the train ticket on Amazon.in.

How to avail this offer?

Go to ‘Train Tickets’ on Amazon.in;

Select the Train of your choice;

On the ‘Payment selection’ page, select the valid the offer (if not already selected);

Confirm booking details and complete your payment.

Amazon has said that customers booking through the e-retailer will get 1-click payment and instant refund with Amazon pay balance. This is a zero payment gateway and Amazon does not ask for service charge. Highest applicable cashback offer gets automatically applied and auto-fill of saved traveller data, account and payment information makes for an easy and hassle free booking.