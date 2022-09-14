Amazon unveils next generation e-reader 'Kindle 2022': Check specs, prices, and other details

New Delhi: Amazon has unveiled its new 11th generation Kindle e-reader in India. The new kindle reader comes with a 6-inch LCD display, a better viewing experience with a pixel density of 300 ppi. Moreover, the new generation e-reader will have 16GB storage space against the previous 10th generation which offers 8GB of storage space. The main speciality about the new upgrade is that it is compatible with USB-C charging.

(ALSO READ: ICICI Bank launches exclusive luxury credit card 'Rubyx'; Check details here)

The new generation will available from October 12 and customers can pre-order from today. It is starting at a price of just $99.99 equivalent to Rs 10,338 approximately. It will come in Black, Rose, Denim, and Dark Emerald colour variants.

(ALSO READ: Twitter shareholders give THUMBS UP over Musk's $44 billion deal; Read here)

Amazon Kindle 2022 specifications

The upgraded e-reader will come with all-new high resolution display incuding 6-inch, glare free screen, 300 ppi high-resolution display and adjustable front light.

Simplified setup on the Kindle app for iOS and Android offers an option to register your device in fewer steps and to jump into a book even faster. It will be lightest and most compact e-reader available as of now – to carry them in your pocket. The device’s longer battery life of up to six weeks maximises the time of reading.