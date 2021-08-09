Amazon Users Alert! THIS bug can allow hackers to steal personal data on Kindles

Ecommerce giant Amazon has released a security patch in the Kindle which can keep hackers away from stealing your personal information or data.

Check Point Research, who was the first one to spot the bug in Amazon Kindle, contacted the company to inform them of the same. Amazon fixed the issue in April. However, it remains unclear whether Amazon has fixed this issue or not. It is also unclear whether the bug was exploited pre-patch but also clear that the flaw could have affected millions of Kindle's across the globe.

Check Point's Slava Makkaveev brought out these findings on August 6. The biggest problem that can be a major area of concern is that an eBook can be easily published and made available on the Kindle Store for free through self-publishing. It can further be sent to another Kindle through the "Send to Kindle" service.

This can be used to further publish a malicious eBook on the store which after downloading onto a user device could have helped devices to be turned into, "bots or their private local networks could be compromised, and perhaps even information in their billing accounts can be stolen."

Besides that, there is another problem where antiviruses do not have signatures for eBooks. Check Point further revealed that it could successfully make a malicious eBook that has the potential to execute code with root rights. This can further give a hacker have entire control to Kindle.

