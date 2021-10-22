Android 12 update? Check list of eligible smartphones

New Delhi: The free Android 12 update is officially available, and phone users all over the world can now download the most recent version of Google's operating system. The open-source operating system includes a number of new features, performance improvements, and security changes aimed at improving the user experience for users upgrading from Android 11.

Google had previously made the source code for Android 12 available only to developers, which meant that the upgrade was not available to Google's own Pixel devices until Tuesday when the firm announced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. However, the Android 12 upgrade is currently only available for Google Pixel phones.

Features on Android 12

The most significant change coming to Android 12 this year is a visual one in the form of Material You, a new Android overhaul. Google has updated the operating system on its Pixel devices, allowing for more advanced customizations such as automatically altering the system theme to match your wallpaper, revamped widgets, and more. Users may also see when apps are accessing their microphone and camera via privacy indicators and a new Privacy Dashboard, which shows which apps have accessed specific system rights.

Android 12 update eligible devices in October 2021

The Android 11 upgrade is available for Google Pixel smartphones, which means that if you have a Pixel 3 series smartphone or later, you can get Android 12 right immediately.

List of phones that can download free Android 12 update

Pixel 3

Pixel 3a

Pixel 4

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 5

Pixel 5a 5G

List of manufacturers who will be rolling out Android 12 update

Samsung

Oppo

Realme

Vivo

Xiaomi

Asus

Motorola

