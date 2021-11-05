Android Users Alert! Delete THESE 151 apps from your phones immediately: Here's why

New Delhi: Malware and dangerous apps are very common these days. Despite Apple and Google's efforts to remove these apps, they occasionally resurface on their respective app stores. Avast, a cybersecurity software provider, recently discovered that 151 Android apps were involved in a premium SMS fraud scheme. UltimaSMS was a scam campaign that used fake Android apps to enrol consumers up for pricey SMS services.

Over 10.5 million people in more than 80 countries have downloaded these 151 fraudulent apps. The apps pretended to be tools in a variety of areas, including custom keyboards, QR code scanners, video and photo editing programmes, call blocks, and games. Each of these apps followed the same pattern: after installation, the smartphone's location, IMEI number, and phone number are verified to determine the appropriate area code and language.

These malicious programmes used prompts to ask for the user's phone number and, on occasion, their email address. Without the user's knowledge, this information is then utilised to sign them up for premium SMS services. These fees are usually approximately $40 (around Rs 3,000) each month or more.

After duping customers, the apps are now found to either stop working or offer new subscription alternatives. The fundamental issue is that even if a user uninstalls these programmes, they would be charged the membership fee for which they signed up.

Avast generated a list of all 151 apps that are a part of this in its report. Users who have these apps installed on their cellphones should uninstall them right once and check their bank/credit card accounts for any odd expenditures. You can check if you have any of the 151 apps listed below.

